Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 55,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Intel by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 248,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.