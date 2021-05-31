Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $75.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61.

