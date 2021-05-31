Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 8,852 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

