State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $77.44 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453,230 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $77,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.59. 279,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,065. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

