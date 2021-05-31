State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $69.02 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,212 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of CSX worth $69,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.12. 2,017,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,220. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

