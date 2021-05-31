State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

