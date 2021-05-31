State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 49,407 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,407 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

KEY opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

