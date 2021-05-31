State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,010 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $60,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $235.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

