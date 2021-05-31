State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,130 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of International Paper worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

