State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $558.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $558,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

