State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.32 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

NYSE GNRC opened at $328.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

