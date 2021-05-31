Stakenet (XSN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,973.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and $35,973.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,730,237 coins and its circulating supply is 117,191,200 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

