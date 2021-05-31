Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

