SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1,554.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

