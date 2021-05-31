Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

