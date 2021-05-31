Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post $226.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $230.18 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $906.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,841,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.