Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 8,404 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,695. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.