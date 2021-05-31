Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $254.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

