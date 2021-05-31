Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMAR opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

