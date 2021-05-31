Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 17th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $90.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $2,340,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,026 shares of company stock worth $16,893,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

