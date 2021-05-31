Short Interest in Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Grows By 83.3%

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TSCC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

