Short Interest in Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Grows By 83.3%

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS TSCC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Technology Solutions Company Profile
