Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Grows By 37.6%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,375,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,483 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 206,144 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 84,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNV remained flat at $$9.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

