Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 35.9%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 29th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.