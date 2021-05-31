Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Grows By 39.0%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. 415,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,345. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

