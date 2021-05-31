Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Increases By 75.3%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.