Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Decreases By 44.8%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,100. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

