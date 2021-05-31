Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Decreases By 44.8%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,100. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
