Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Rises By 45.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the April 29th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

QQQJ opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

