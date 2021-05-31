Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 50.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KRMA opened at $31.00 on Monday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period.

