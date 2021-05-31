Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rises By 42.3%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 831,300 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 29th total of 584,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

