Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Grows By 62.9%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the April 29th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

FSTX stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

