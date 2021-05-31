Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Expands By 79.6%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.06 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.