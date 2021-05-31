Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Grows By 44.5%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 29th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.18. Envela has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. Analysts expect that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

