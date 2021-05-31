Short Interest in Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Increases By 64.0%

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CMNR opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Commerce Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Commerce Energy Group Company Profile
