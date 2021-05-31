Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDP. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Derivatives stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,100 ($27.44). 19,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,684.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,874.62. The company has a market cap of £582.06 million and a PE ratio of 65.63.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

