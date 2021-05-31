Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,397.85.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,242.87. 881,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify has a 52-week low of $702.02 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

