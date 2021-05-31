Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 86,815 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,522,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

