Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,307 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

