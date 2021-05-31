Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,916 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.20 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

