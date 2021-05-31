Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,965 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

