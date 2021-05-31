Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

