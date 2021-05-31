Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

