Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 11,736 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 365.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

