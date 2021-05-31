Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 965 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,442,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

