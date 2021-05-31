SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

