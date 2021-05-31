Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 400 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

