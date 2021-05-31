Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $185.43 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,687. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

