Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

