Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

