Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 29th total of 547,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $56.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 248,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

