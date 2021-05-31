Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,298,380 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 22,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 90.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,417. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

